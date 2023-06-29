Local Attorney Tobin Re-Elected as Vice President of USA Hockey

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

John L. Tobin, local attorney and real estate broker, was recently re-elected a Vice President of USA Hockey by acclamation at its Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado. As Vice President, he chairs USA Hockey’s Legal Council consisting of lawyers and others from around the country to advise the organization on legal matters.

John L. Tobin.

Mr. Tobin has also been appointed Chair of USA Hockey’s Audit Committee, National Appeals Committee, Nominating Committee and other assignments by the President of the organization, Michael J. Trimboli. USA Hockey is the national governing body for the sport of amateur ice hockey in the United States and has over one million members. Tobin has been a member of the USA Hockey Board of Directors for several years and previously served as President of Massachusetts Hockey and as Treasurer of Charlestown Youth Hockey. By virtue of his election, he also sits on the Board of Directors of the USA Hockey Foundation. He presently is a member of the Board of Directors of the John F. Kennedy Family Services Center in Charlestown.