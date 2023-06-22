Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Dean’s Honor List at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Anna Zuniga of Jamaica Plain who is studying Industrial & Management Engr, has made the Dean’s Honor List for the Spring 2023 semester at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.

Rensselaer’s Dean’s Honor List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed 12 or more credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average or better for that term. During the course of almost two centuries, Rensselaer has built a reputation for providing an education of undisputed intellectual rigor based on educational innovation in the laboratory, classroom, and studio.

The university offers degrees from five schools: Engineering; Science; Architecture; Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences; and the Lally School of Management; as well as an interdisciplinary degree in Information Technology and Web Science. Institute programs serve undergraduates, graduate students, and working professionals around the world.

Founded in 1824, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is America’s first technological research university. Rensselaer encompasses five schools, over 30 research centers, more than 140 academic programs including 25 new programs, and a dynamic community made up of over 6,800 students and 110,000 living alumni. Rensselaer faculty and alumni include upwards of 155 National Academy members, six members of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, six National Medal of Technology winners, five National Medal of Science winners, and a Nobel Prize winner in Physics. With nearly 200 years of experience advancing scientific and technological knowledge, Rensselaer remains focused on addressing global challenges with a spirit of ingenuity and collaboration.

Boston College High School Celebrates Local Graduates

On Saturday, May 20, more than 2,000 members of the Boston College High School community gathered at McCoy Field to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of the 240 young men of the Class of 2023.

“As the Class of 2023 embarks on the next chapter of their lives, they have undoubtedly left a lasting impression here at BC High,” said Grace Cotter Regan, President of Boston College High School. “They handled each new challenge with poise and maturity, emerging as courageous young men whose kindness, integrity, and service to others will fuel them through college and beyond. I am thrilled to welcome them into our alumni network and watch their relationships with our school and each other continue.”

The commencement ceremonies featured a keynote address from Rev. Mario Powell, SJ, president of Brooklyn Jesuit Prep, a faith-based middle school serving low-income families of diverse races, ethnicities, and faiths in New York City. Rev. Powell urged the graduates to think about their identities and how to use their Jesuit education for the good of society.

Rev. Powell reminded the Class of 2023 that their success at BC High will be measured by how the lives of those who did not attend the school are richer and fuller because of their formative experiences. He challenged the graduates: “Go out into the world and give what you have learned in the classroom, on the court, on the field, in the chapel – go give that away to a world that so desperately needs you to. Your BC High education has allowed you to meet this moment – it has enabled you to give something to others.”

“Throughout their time at BC High, this class has served as role models for our community,” said Adam Lewis, Principal of Boston College High School. “They eagerly accepted leadership positions in our newly created House System, forging deeper connections with their faith, teachers, and peers. As they leave our school with much more than a degree, they are equipped with all the tools for success.”

In the fall, BC High will begin its second year of the House System, which provides holistic care that meets academic, social, and emotional needs of all students. Designed to build a community within a community and rooted in the Jesuit value cura personalis (care of the whole person), the system gives students a tangible sense of belonging, connection, and opportunity to explore the relationship between wellbeing and learning growth.

Local graduates included Blake Reidy and Andrew teDuits.