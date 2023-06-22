Charlestown Branch Library Hosts Historian Alan R. Earls

“Edward W. Brooke: Trailblazer and Pioneer” is a talk and slide presentation to be given by historian Alan R. Earls. The event is hosted by the Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library and Communities Matter! A brief annual board meeting of the Friends of the Charlestown Branch Library will precede the talk on Thursday, June 22, 6:00 pm. Free and open to all, including the annual meeting of the Friends of the Library. Wheelchair accessible; conveniently located near public transportation. Charlestown Branch Library, 179 Main Street, Charlestown. For more information: bpl.org/locations/charlestown, [email protected], 617-242-1248.

Local historian and author, Alan R. Earls, will present his compelling and informative talk and slide presentation covering Edward W. Brooke’s fascinating life. As the first black popularly-elected U.S. Senator in U.S. history, Senator Brooke made a lasting impact during the Civil Rights era and beyond.

The brief Annual Board Meeting of the Friends of the Charlestown Branch Library, to be held right before the Edward W. Brooke talk, is also open to all as well. The following Board officers will be reinstated: Christine Amisano (President), Elizabeth Clifford (Recording Secretary), Lee Eiseman (Treasurer), Lynne Benson (Membership Secretary), and Directors: Amy Bucher, Mary Curtin, Crystal Galvin, Sophia Moon.

Edward William Brooke III (October 26, 1919-January 3, 2015) was an American lawyer and politician who represented Massachusetts in the United States Senate from 1967 to 1979. A member of the Republican Party, he was the first African American elected to the United States Senate by popular vote. Prior to serving in the Senate, he served as the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts from 1963 until 1967. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Brooke

Alan R. Earls is a Boston-area writer and author who has covered high-tech innovation for more than thirty years. He has authored or edited several books on innovative Boston-area enterprises such as Polaroid, Digital Equipment Corporation, and Raytheon. Earls is editor of the Franklin Observer. franklinobserver.town.news/about