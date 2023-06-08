Charlestown in Solidarity Celebration Set

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta, Boston Police, Turn It Around, and Charlestown Coalition are celebrating three years of Charlestown In Solidarity on June 20 at 5:30pm at the Charlestown Peace Park. Commissioner Michael Cox, Superintendent James Chin, and Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden are expected to be in attendance.

“I’m thrilled to be celebrating three years of the “Charlestown In Solidarity” race and equity dialogues. Our authentic and compassionate conversations have been one of my favorite events each month while as Councilor,” said Councilor Coletta. “These discussions are an opportunity for Charlestown to come together to have thoughtful conversations while building community between one another. It’s been an honor to reflect with our youth, neighbors, and Boston Police to break down barriers and work together.”

In the Summer of 2020, after the murder of George Floyd, the Turn it Around under the Charlestown Coalition partnered with then-Councilor Lydia Edwards to bring youth, community, and police together to have difficult discussions around race and the criminal justice system.

Charlestown in Solidarity: race and equity dialogues are held monthly on the third Tuesday of the month at Peace Park and are co-hosted by Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta.

“Each month, the conversation starts with a different question on race which everyone can answer however they desire to speak their truth. Through these sessions of genuinely listening and understanding someone else’s perspective on life and race, a real transformation has occurred in Charlestown,” said Mswati Hanks, Youth Program Coordinator of Turn It Around and Charlestown Coalition. “That transformation is being felt throughout the community on different levels. The fact that every single month, for almost three years, people that live and work in Charlestown come together in joint spirit to make their community a better place to live for themselves and their families is a remarkable and fascinating reimagining of the age-old statement, Charlestown takes care of its own!”

Councilor Coletta encourages Charlestown neighbors to attend, especially if they have never participated. Others in attendance include State Senator Lydia Edwards, State Representative Dan Ryan, and local church leaders. Food and drinks will be provided.