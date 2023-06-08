All Eyes On Charlestown: Bunker Hill Parade Starts on Sunday at 12:30 P.M.

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The 148th Bunker Hill parade and the Battle of Bunker Hill road race will be taking place on Sunday, June 11, which will impact traffic and parking in Charlestown.

The Road Race will begin at 10:30 a.m. and use streets along the parade route. Enforcement of the parking restriction will begin as early as 7 a.m.

Marchers will gather on Vine Street in Charlestown and the parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. An estimated 1,500 participants will march from Vine Street to Bunker Hill Street, to Main Street, to Monument Avenue, to Monument Square, to Winthrop Street to Common Street. Streets along the route will be closed to traffic through approximately 5 p.m.

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday” parking restrictions will be in place as follows.

• Vine Street, Both sides, from Chelsea Street to Bunker Hill Street

• Bunker Hill Street, Both sides, from Vine Street to Main Street

• Main Street, Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Monument Avenue

• Monument Avenue, Both sides from Main Street to Warren Street

• Monument Square, See Below

• Winthrop Street, Both sides, from 49-50 Monument Square to Common Street

• Common Street, Northeast side from Winthrop Street to Park Street

• Adams Street, South side from Winthrop Street to Common

• Bunker Hill Street, Both sides, from Tufts Street to Lowney Way

• Chelsea Street, Both sides, from Fifth Street (Gate #4) to Medford Street

• Corey Street, Both sides, from Moulton Street to Samuel Morse Way

• Decatur Street, Both sides, from Vine Street to Samuel Morse Way

• Hunter Street, Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Vine Street

• Moulton Street, Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Moulton Way

• Tufts Street, Both sides, from Vine Street to O’Reilly Way

The Monument Avenue Block Party will take place on Saturday, June 11. Monument Avenue, from Warren Street to Monument Square, will be closed to traffic from 12 p.m. (noon) to 5 p.m.

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Saturday & Sunday” signs on the following streets:

• Monument Avenue*, Both sides, from Warren Street to Monument Square

• Monument Square*, Both sides, from Pleasant Street to Winthrop Street

Bunker Hill Week

Thursday, June 8

McCarthy/Eden Street Park Family night at 6 p.m. Sponsored by the Bunker Hill Associates/ City of Boston Credit Union. At Eden Street Park.

Friday, June 9

The Annual Chief Marshal’s Banquet Honoring USS Constitution Commander Billie Farrell will be held at the Knights beginning at 7 p.m.. If you do not have a ticket, call Dan Sheehan at 617-242-0180 or Arthur Hurley at 617-242-2724.

Saturday, June 10

Saturday brings Edna Kelly’s Doll Carriage Parade to the Training Field on Winthrop Street at 9:30 a.m. and after that the Bunker Hill Market takes over the field starting at 11 a.m. Battle of Bunker Hill Pub Crawl starts at 5 p. A concert on the Monument is planned at 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

The Bunker Hill Associates host their annual breakfast at the Knight beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The 54th Annual Charlestown Boys and Girls Club Battle of Bunker Hill Road Race starts at 10:30 a.m. For the main event, the 248th Battle of Bunker Hill Day Parade steps off at 12:30 p.m. from Hayes Square.