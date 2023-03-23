BPDA To Hold Virtual Meeting on One Mystic Ave.

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

BPDA officials announced that a One Mystic Avenue Public Meeting will hold a Virtual Meeting on Wednesday, April 10 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The BPDA will be hosting a virtual Public Meeting in connection with the Supplemental Information Document associated with the One Mystic Avenue project received by the Boston Planning & Development Agency on February 27, 2023.

Artist rendering of One Mystic Avenue.

The proposed project consists of the demolition of the existing structures occupying the site and the construction of an approximately 480,680 square-foot mixed-use building with up to 636 residential units, retail/commercial space, and approximately 171 off-street vehicle parking spaces on 60,089 sq. ft. Lot.

How to Participate

Please register in advance for this meeting through the following link:

bit.ly/3ZLgjn0

Webinar ID: 161 316 0270

Toll Free: 833 568 8864

At this time, the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) is continuing to host public meetings in a virtual setting for the health, safety, and accessibility of Boston residents. For more information and updates, visit bostonplans.org.

IAG to meet BPDA officials announced that a One Mystic Avenue Impact Advisory Group (IAG) will hold a Virtual Meeting on Monday, April 3, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The BPDA will be hosting a virtual Impact Advisory Group (“IAG”) meeting in connection with the Supplemental Information Document associated with the One Mystic Avenue project received by the Boston Planning & Development Agency on February 27, 2023. Please note that the purpose of this meeting is different than that of a traditional community meeting. As part of the development review process, Impact Advisory Group (IAG) members work closely with BPDA staff to identify the impacts of a project and recommend appropriate community benefits to offset those impacts. IAG meetings prioritize discussion between the project proponent (i.e. the developer) and IAG members. How to Participate Please register in advance for this meeting through the following link: bit.ly/429AKfb Webinar ID: 161 785 8204 Toll Free: 833 568 8864