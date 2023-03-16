Several Boston Water and Sewer Commission Projects Coming to Charlestown

By Michael Coughlin Jr.

As 2023 rolls on, residents should be aware of multiple improvement projects from the Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC) that are slated to begin in the coming months. “Construction at this time looks like we will have a large presence in Charlestown over the next few years,” wrote Eileen Snedeker, BWSC’s Communications Program Manager, in an email. One of the first projects projected to begin in April deals with sewer replacement and rehabilitation on Vine, Chelsea, School, and Bartlett Streets, as well as Bunker Hill Avenue. As part of this project, 4,329 feet of sewer replacement and rehabilitation will be done, along with 1,909 feet of storm drain relay and rehab. As of now, the projected completion date for this project is sometime in November of 2025. Another project slated to begin in April is for water main replacements and other sewer and drain CIPP work. Snedeker explained that the CIPP technology “Is a trenchless sewer pipe repair alternative to traditional repair and replacement of damaged sewer lines.” Work from this project will be taking place in the areas of Tufts, Vine, Medford, Corey, Moulton Streets, and Moulton Way. This work is projected to be completed sometime in November of 2023. Looking further ahead, another water main replacement project will begin this summer on Bunker Hill, Chelsea, School, Vine, and Bartlett Streets. “This contract was prioritized in response to a review of the break history (School Street) and pipe age/risk scoring on 1880s cast iron mains in Bunker Hill and Vine Streets,” wrote Snedeker in an email. The work will involve replacing 8,800 feet of eight and 12-inch water mains and is scheduled to be finished by November of 2025. In addition to the aforementioned projects that will highlight the spring and the summer, the BWSC is also in the process of approving a contract for an infiltration and inflow Sewer System Evaluation Survey (SSES). According to Snedeker, the SSES would “identify sources of extraneous flow in the Commission’s wastewater collection system.” She also wrote that aspects of the survey would include “flow monitoring, manhole inspection, smoke testing, dye testing, and television inspection of sewer pipes.” The findings from the survey would then provide recommendations to eliminate the sources of those extraneous flows. As for the effects these projects might have on residents, Snedeker explained, “Some temporary, minor modifications to traffic patterns and parking will be necessary. This work may also require a temporary disruption of water service to residents.” She also added, “Residents will be notified by the onsite contractor approximately 48 hours in advance of any disruption.” Residents should also keep an eye on their mail to stay up to date on upcoming projects; as Snedeker wrote, “Once we receive a notice to proceed date, letters are mailed approximately two weeks in advance of work commencing to addresses within the project limits.”