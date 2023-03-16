Coletta Announces Budget Town Halls

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta is hosting a series of Budget Town Halls in District 1 to speak with constituents about budget priorities in the City’s upcoming fiscal year 2024 budget. Translation, babysitting, and food will be provided at all budget town hall meetings.

“As we approach the budget season, I’m eager to hear community feedback on budget priorities for the fiscal year 2024. These budget town halls will be an opportunity for residents of District 1 to learn more about Boston’s budget process and directly advocate their concerns and priorities for the upcoming budget cycle with me. I look forward to seeing and hearing from many community members,” said Councilor Gabriela Coletta.

The Budget Town Halls will take place on the following dates.

• East Boston Budget Town Hall on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 6pm at the East Boston Police Station, Community Room, 300 E Eagle St.

• North End Budget Town Hall on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 6pm at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 N. Bennet St.

• Immigrant Population Budget Town Hall on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10am at East Boston Public Library, Community Room, 365 S Bremen St

• Charlestown Budget Town Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 6pm at Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street

• Youth Budget Town Hall on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10am at BCYF Charlestown, 255 Medford Street