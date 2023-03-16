Sen. DiDomenico’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration a Huge Success

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The annual DiDomenico Foundation St. Patrick’s Day event hosted by Sen. Sal DiDomenico has become one of the most anticipated events of the year and this year did not disappoint. Over 500 people attended the St. Patrick’s Day Roast and saw the top elected officials in the state roasting themselves and each other.

Crowd applauding the the headtable guests.

Sen. Sal DiDomenico thanks all who attended.

Speakers included Governor Maura Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, Massachusetts State Senate President Karen Spilka, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, State Auditor Diana DiZoglio, Senator Lydia Edwards, Representative Dan Ryan, and Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta. In addition, over 75 elected officials from state and local government attended, including a large group of DiDomenico’s colleagues from the Senate. County officials also included Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, Middlesex County Clerk of Courts Michael Sullivan, Governor’s Councilor Terry Kennedy and more! Rock & Roll, Vocal, and Grammy® Halls of Fame group, The Platters® (“Only You”, “The Great Pretender”, “Twilight Time”) flew into Boston for a special performance that included several Irish favorites. In addition to the traditional Irish dinner, blessing by Bishop Robert Brown of Zion Church Ministries, live Irish music, and bag pipers, there was the presentation of the Golden Shamrock Award to Liliana Patino of the Eliot Family Resource Center. Proceeds from the event go to The DiDomenico Foundation, which funds educational scholarships for graduating high school students, as well as a large toy drive during the holiday season for domestic violence and homeless shelters throughout the Greater Boston area.