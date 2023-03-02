Community Meeting on Austin Street Project March 8

The Boston Planning & Development Agency and the Mayor’s Office of Housing invite residents to virtually join a community meeting about the Draft Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Austin Street Parking Lots on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM. This is an opportunity for the residents to give feedback about the details of the RFP for the site.
If you have any questions, please contact Natalie Deduck at [email protected]
If you wish to participate please call the Toll-free call in number: (833) 568 – 8864. Meeting ID: 161 039 4750.