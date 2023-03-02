Community Meeting on Austin Street Project March 8

The Boston Planning & Development Agency and the Mayor’s Office of Housing invite residents to virtually join a community meeting about the Draft Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Austin Street Parking Lots on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM. This is an opportunity for the residents to give feedback about the details of the RFP for the site.

The Austin Street Parking Lots.

If you have any questions, please contact Natalie Deduck at [email protected]

If you wish to participate please call the Toll-free call in number: (833) 568 – 8864. Meeting ID: 161 039 4750.