News Briefs

Michael P. Quinn Dinner Dance Returns April 1 to Knights of Columbus Hall

Michael P. Quinn’s mission of assisting the talents youth of our beloved town has been made possible by your continued support.

Preparations are now underway for the 54th annual Michael P. Quinn Dinner Dance on Saturday, April 1, at the Bunker Hill Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford St. in Charlestown.

The 2022 Quinn Scholar, Elle M Woods, will be saluted during the Dinner Dance. Elle is a 2022 graduate of Boston Latin School who is matriculating at Northeastern University, Bouve College of Nursing.

The program book will be dedicated to John A “Jack” Whelan, who passed away on July 12, 2022. Jack was a legendary Townie who gave much for the betterment of the community. Commanding Brigadier General Kyle B Ellison, Marine Corps, War fighting Laboratory/Futures Directorate, Vice Chief, Officer of Naval Research, will be the featured speaker.

The evening meal will be prepared by Sandra McLaughlin, and entertainment provided by Alan La Bella. Tickets are $ 50 and can be purchased by writing to P.O. Box 290216, Charlestown, MA, 02129; emailing [email protected]; or calling Ronan at 617-242-5493.

Old Charlestown Schoolboys Association Announces Scholarships

The Old Charlestown Schoolboys Association has announced that a number of scholarships are available to any Charlestown schoolboy who: is a senior in high school; is a resident of Charlestown; and will be entering college or preparatory or technical school or will be entering the sophomore, junior or senior year in that school.

Applications are available from the Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library, the Boys & Girls Club, St. Mary/St. Catherine of Sienna offices, and the St. Francis de Sales office.

Applications must be received no later than March 24.

If you have any questions, call James O’Brien at 617-543-5384.