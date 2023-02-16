Local Author’s Latest Work: Tom MacDonald at Charlestown Library To Discuss His New Crime Novel

Award-winning author Tom MacDonald has published his fifth Dermot Sparhawk crime novel, The Murder of Vincent Dunn. Tom will be at the Charlestown Library on Thursday, February 16, at 6:00 PM to talk about the book. In 2021 Tom’s “Nashua River Floater” was a finalist in the Shamus Awards Best P.I. Short Story category.

His first book, The Charlestown Connection, won the Next Generation 2012 Indie Book Awards, Best First Novel and was nominated for the 2012 International Thriller Awards, Best First Novel. A Finalist for American Librarians Association 2011 Book of the Year Award, and nominated for the Reader’s Choice Award, Salt Lake City Utah Library Association.

Tom’s second novel, Beyond the Bridge, a prequel to The Charlestown Connection, was published 2013 and received an Honorable Mention at the 2013 New England Book Festival and was a Finalist for the 2013 Best Book of the Year CLUE Award, and a Finalist for the 2013 USA Best Book Award in the Fiction Thriller/Adventure category. His third , The Revenge of Liam McGrew, was a Finalist for Best 2015 Crime Novel of the Year—Beverly Hills International Book Awards. His fourth, Murder in the Charlestown Bricks, was a finalist for the 2019 Indie Book of the Year.

Tom is the Director of Harvest on Vine Food Pantry, a ministry of St. Mary–St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Charlestown. He teaches creative writing at Boston College’s Woods School of Advancing Studies.