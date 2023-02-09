News Briefs

Winter Walk Boston-Charlestown Community Giving Back

Please Join Us!

This Sunday, February 12, a team representing Harvest on Vine Food Pantry and the Charlestown Community will participate in Winter Walk Boston, a two-mile walk to raise money for organizations that care for the homeless.

The walk begins in Copley Square at 9:00 am.

We will meet in front of Talbots, 500 Boylston Street, at 8:30 AM so we can walk together and do our part to end homelessness in Boston.

For more information and to register go to the

Winter Walk website at https://winterwalk.org

Hope to see you there!

Monthly Race Dialogues

Join us on Tuesday, February 21st at 5:30pm for our monthly Race & Equity Discussion. This series explores important topics about the impact of race, policing in urban settings, and equity. It is open to all members of the Charlestown community and the general public. Please note meetings are indoors once again, at 10 Green Street.

This forum is being co-sponsored by the Charlestown Coalition, Turn It Around Youth Program, Councilor Gigi Coletta and her team.

National Grid Offers Savings Initiative

National Grid is proud to serve a diverse community of Massachusetts residents and provide bill help solutions during challenging economic times. Through the company’s Winter Customer Savings Initiative, nearly 60,000 customers have enrolled in the company’s discount program, which provides eligible customers with 25-32 percent savings on their utility bills. An additional 12,000 customers have signed up for bill management programs since the program was launched in September 2022.

Spanish and Chinese speaking customers can now find the resources they need in their favored language through the Winter Customer Saving Initiative web page at ngrid.com/heretohelp.

National Grid remains committed to providing customers a variety of energy-saving tips and billing options to help offset the increases in this winter’s energy prices. Customers in need of billing assistance or additional support can visit ngrid.com/heretohelp to learn more.

Spanish Translation

National Grid se enorgullece de prestar servicio a una comunidad diversa de residentes de Massachusetts y brindar soluciones de ayuda con las facturas durante tiempos difíciles a nivel económico. A través de la iniciativa de ahorro para clientes durante el invierno de la empresa, casi 60 000 clientes se han inscrito en el programa de descuento de la empresa, que ofrece a los clientes elegibles un ahorro del 25 al 32 % en sus facturas de servicios públicos. Otros 12 000 clientes se han inscrito en programas de gestión de facturas desde que el programa se puso en marcha en septiembre de 2022.

Los clientes que hablan español y chino ahora pueden encontrar los recursos que necesitan en su idioma favorito a través de la página web de la iniciativa de ahorro para clientes durante el invierno en ngrid.com/heretohelp.

National Grid mantiene su compromiso de proporcionar a los clientes una variedad de consejos para ahorrar energía y opciones de facturación para ayudar a compensar los aumentos en los precios de la energía de este invierno. Los clientes que necesitan asistencia con la facturación o ayuda adicional pueden visitar ngrid.com/heretohelp para obtener más información.

Black History Month Events

Looking for ways to celebrate and learn about Black history in the Mystic? Check out these opportunities and community events happening around the watershed:

• Explore the works of Medford Poet Laureate Terry E. Carter. We were excited to see Terry E. Carter, GreenRoots and environmental justice featured in the newest installation at the Mystic Mural Project (pictured above) — a 22-year-long mural project near Blessing of the Bay in Somerville sponsored by the Somerville Arts Council and led by artist David Fichter.

• Learn more about the Royall House & Slave Quarters in Medford, MA: “As one of the only remaining freestanding quarters where enslaved people lived and worked in the North, the museum bears witness to their lives, to the intertwined stories of wealth and bondage in pre-Revolutionary Massachusetts, and to the resistance and political and legal activism of enslaved and free Black people in the eighteenth century.”

• Visit the Museum of Science’s Black History Month celebration, spotlighting influential Black scientists and engineers — including local figures like Lewis Howard Latimer (1848 –1928), the inventor, electrical engineer, and patent draftsman born in Chelsea, MA.

• Follow the West Medford Community Center as they share Medford’s Black history and uplift Black entrepreneurs, creators, and artists.

• Check out the Chelsea Black Community’s great series of events and community activities throughout Black History Month!