CNC Posts Election Results

By Nancy Johnsen

On Saturday, February 4, approximately 338 Charlestown residents showed up despite the arctic weather to vote for their chosen candidates in the Charlestown Neighborhood Council’s Special Election.

“When I told him how many people voted today, my Newport Beach, California son said ‘Townies do not let a little weather, even if it is below 0, keep them from doing what they think is responsible and right.’ and it’s true. People took the election very seriously, asked a lot of questions over the past few weeks, and waited in line while we figured out which precinct book had their name” Barbara Babin, the Election Committee Chair shared. “It was crazy when people gave their address and they were on the other side of the street from the last person who checked in from that street and therefore in another precinct.”

The polls were staffed by Charlesown Neighborhood Council (CNC) members, and volunteers from the community. Sean Breen, Charlestown’s Office of Neighborhood Services liaison was on hand to help voters identify their new precincts and Ann Kelleher, a local activist, spent the day helping to check-in Precinct 8 voters and then counting the ballots after the election ended.

“The council would like to thank everyone who came out to vote on a very chilly day and the Boston Police for letting candidates and voters to use of the station lobby to stay warm. People were waiting to vote even before 10:00 a.m. and had an amazing slate of candidates to choose from. Not only do all the candidates have a lot to offer the council and the community, but one of the candidates brought coffee and doughnuts to the election and many stayed to greet and arrange rides for voters right until the end. Great people and good neighbors” said Nancy Johnsen, the CNC Secretary and a member of the election committee. “Charlestown was always going to be the winner in this election, no matter the result.”

The new Charlestown Community Council members are: Crystal Galvin (At-large), Kelly Tucker (At-large), Jay Driscoll (Precinct 3), Ameeth Deenanath (Precinct 4), Kelli Gillen Forbes (Precinct 6), and Mary Catherine Boucher (Precinct 8). The new council members will be seated at the CNC meeting on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford St., Charlestown, MA 02129. The council will then elect its 2023 officers and discuss its 2023 priorities.

“We have a great group joining the council and it’s going to be a very productive year working for Charlestown. Bring your concerns to meetings – anyone can speak from the floor. We will also be reaching out to the community with quick polls about issues and priorities to keep the focus on the people’s business.” said Tom Cunha, election committee member and CNC chair.

In other CNC news, Tom Cunha was returned to the position of Chair for the coming year at Tuesday night’s Annual Meeting that was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Other officers elected for the coming year were Nancy Johnsen, First Vice Chair; Richard McCarthy, Second Vice Chair; Crystal Galvin. Secretary and Tim McKenna, Treasurer.

The CNC meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the Knights of Columbus except during their hiatus in July and August. You can send questions and concerns to [email protected] or sign up for notifications on cnc02129.org.

2023 Election Results

AT-LARGE: 2 seats available

Crystal Galvin : 183 (elected)

Kelly Tucker : 156 (elected)

Pippa Nava: 95

Johanna Hynes: 90

Tom Ward: 86

Jean Wilson: 16

PRECINCT 6: 1 seat available

Kelli Gillen Forbes: 41 (elected)

Ross Wilson: 12

Philip Cappadona: 7

PRECINCT 8: 1 seat available

Mary Catherine Boucher:30 (elected)

Betty Carrington: 4

The other new representatives are Jay Driscoll (Precinct 3) and Ameeth Deenanath (Precinct 4). Precincts 3 and 4 were uncontested races so there were no ballots.