Coletta Names Ramirez Outreach and Communications Manager

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta has announced that Gabriela M. Ramirez (she/her/hers) will serve as Outreach and Communications Manager. Ramirez is a lifelong resident of East Boston and the proud daughter of Salvadoran immigrants. She is finishing her final year at Boston University, studying Political Science, Public Policy Analysis, and History. Gabriela was raised to advocate for her communities, particularly those often ignored. Her mother is National Temporary Protected Status (TPS) Alliance organizer, Ana Alonzo.

“I am thrilled to add Gabriela Ramirez to my team as Outreach and Communications Manager “ said Councilor Coletta. “From a young age, Gabriela has been a fierce advocate for the District One community, and especially the immigrant community. Her previous experience as Community Outreach Coordinator for the Boston Waterfront Initiative with The Trustees, Constituent Services Intern for Senator Ed Markey, and Youth Organizer for the Neighborhood of Affordable Housing (NOAH) make her a beyond ideal candidate for this position.”

Gabriela is passionate about youth empowerment, immigration, and environmental and climate justice. She first got involved in her community at a very young age, following along with her mother at various community meetings and protests. She then became a Youth Organizer for NOAH’s youth group, N-Yo. Most recently, she served as the Community Outreach Coordinator for The Trustees Boston Waterfront Initiative.

“Councilor Gabriela Coletta is committed to serving District 1, and I’m excited to join her. Growing up in East Boston has fueled my passion for organizing, being involved in my community, and fostering relationships with those around me. I am honored to serve in this role alongside Councilor Coletta and her team to bring forward her vision and amplify our community’s voices. I look forward to meeting new neighbors and seeing many familiar faces in District 1.”

Ramirez will be joining Judy Evers (Charlestown Liaison), Elaine Donovan (Charlestown Liaison), Jack Imbergamo (North End Liaison), Sebastian Parra (East Boston Liaison), and Ellie Sanchez (Chief of Staff) to round out Coletta’s team.

