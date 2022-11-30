DiDomenico Joins Panel in DC To Offer Insight on the MA Legislature

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Senator DiDomenico recently accepted an invitation from the Washington Area State Relations Group (WASRG) to join a leadership panel during their Inside the Dome event. DiDomenico was joined by Maryland’s Senate President, Virginia’s House Majority Leader, and North Carolina’s House Senior Appropriations Chair.

Senator Sal DiDomenico spoke on state policies during the Inside the Dome event.

Senator DiDomenico offered his perspective on the next legislative session in Massachusetts and discussed state policy ideas with the other panelists. “Our state is a nationwide leader on countless important issues, and I am always happy to have opportunities like this to speak about our values and our legislative accomplishments,” said Senator DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “I also appreciate events like this where I can learn about the latest policy and political developments in other states, which can inform what we do here in the Commonwealth. I want to thank WASRG for inviting me and the rest of the panel for their insight and perspective.”