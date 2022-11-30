Coletta, Amazon Announce $10,000 Grant to the CRA Toy Drive

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta announced that she has partnered with Amazon to provide an in-kind community grant of $10,000 to the Charlestown Resident Alliance (CRA) for their 2022 Annual Toy Drive. “I am beyond grateful to Amazon for their generous contribution to the Charlestown community,” said Coletta. “The CRA is an incredible organization that leads the way in supporting the Bunker Hill Development. These families deserve to have a holiday season full of joy. The donation of thirty Amazon Fire Tablets is particularly essential to expande tech equity and connectivity.” The CRA expressed immense gratitude to Amazon for their generous contribution, particularly on the heels of a very difficult couple of years due to the ongoing pandemic and economic challenges. “The Charlestown Resident Alliance would like to thank Amazon and Councilor Coletta’s team for their generous toy donation to our Toy Drive this year,” said the CRA. “These toys will provide the children of the Bunker Hill development a joyful holiday experience that every child deserves. Thank you for supporting our community!” The grant comes in the form of individual toys and thirty Amazon Fire Tablets for distribution at the event. “Amazon is thrilled to be able to deliver smiles and give back to the Charlestown community in this way. We hope this donation will make the holidays special for as many children as possible,” said Jerome Smith, Amazon’s Head of Community Engagement for New England. The Charlestown Resident Alliance annual Holiday Toy Drive will take place the week of December 19th for residents of Bunker Hill Development. The CRA welcomes additional donations in the form of unwrapped and unused toys.