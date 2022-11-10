Sean Breen Appointed As the NewNeighborhood Liaison for Charlestown

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the appointment of Sean Breen as the neighborhood liaison for Charlestown in the Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS). He will serve as the primary contact for constituents and businesses looking to connect with the Mayor’s Office, and will facilitate the delivery of services in collaboration with City departments.

“I’m so proud that Sean has joined our team to help serve the community he loves,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “His Charlestown knowledge, roots, and relationships will help us strengthen the connection between City services and residents.”

“We are beyond excited to welcome Sean to the ONS team,” said Director of Neighborhood Services Enrique Pepen. “His understanding and dedication to the neighborhood will provide the residents of Charlestown with a platform to have a voice at City Hall. I encourage all residents to reach out to Sean and stop and welcome him when you see him in the neighborhood.”

Sean Breen was born and raised in Charlestown. He attended the Harvard Kent School and Boys and Girls Club summer camp in Charlestown. He previously worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier where he gained experience connecting with members of the community through providing an essential service. Breen brings a passion for public service and community engagement to his new role.

The Office of Neighborhood Services liaisons play an integral role in connecting residents to City services and resources by facilitating citizen input in all aspects of local government through service requests, attending neighborhood meetings, and emergency responses.

“I am extremely excited and honored to have the opportunity to serve the community that I grew up in,” said Sean Breen. “I look forward to connecting with Charlestown’s residents and businesses as their neighborhood liaison and assisting them in accessing City services and resources.”

In his free time, Sean enjoys playing fantasy football, reading, spending time with family, and re-watching The Sopranos.

The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) encourages, facilitates and maximizes citizen input and participation through service requests, neighborhood meetings, mailings, and emergency responses. To report non-emergency issues to the City, residents are encouraged to connect with BOS:311 by dialing 3-1-1 or by downloading the free BOS:311 app on iOS or Android platforms.