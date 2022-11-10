Book-Signing for Tom MacDonald’s New Crime Novel

Award-winning author Tom MacDonald has published his fifth Dermot Sparhawk crime novel, The Murder of Vincent Dunn. Tom will be hosting a book-launching event at the Brewer’s Fork on Sunday, November 13, from 1:00-3:00 PM (Patriots bye week). Paperback books will be available for purchase for $15.00 at the event. They are also available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and your local bookstores.

MacDonald attended Stonehill College, earning a B.A. in Sociology. Fifteen years into a career as a senior programmer/analyst, he went back to school and received an MBA from Boston College’s Carroll School of Management. There he learned that he had the talent to write, which he later pursued at the University of Southern Maine’s Stonecoast MFA program in creative writing, completing a Masters of Fine Arts degree with a concentration in fiction. Tom is the Director of Harvest on Vine Food Pantry, a ministry of St. Mary–St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Charlestown. He teaches creative writing at Boston College’s Woods School of Advancing Studies. In 2021 Tom’s “Nashua River Floater” was a finalist in the Shamus Awards Best P.I. Short Story category. His first book, The Charlestown Connection, won the Next Generation 2012 Indie Book Awards, Best First Novel and nominated for the 2012 International Thriller Awards, Best First Novel. A Finalist for American Librarians Association 2011 Book of the Year Award, and nominated for the Reader’s Choice Award, Salt Lake City Utah Library Association. Tom’s second novel, Beyond the Bridge, a prequel to The Charlestown Connection, was published August 2013. Beyond the Bridge received an Honorable Mention at the 2013 New England Book Festival, a Finalist for the 2013 Best Book of the Year CLUE Award and a Finalist for the 2013 USA Best Book Award in the Fiction Thriller/Adventure category. His third novel, The Revenge of Liam McGrew, was a Finalist for Best 2015 Crime Novel of the Year – Beverly Hills International Book Awards and a finalist for Indie 2015 Book of the Year. His fourth novel, Murder in the Charlestown Bricks, was a finalist for the 2019 Indie Book of the Year