News Briefs

The 182nd Harvest Fair

The 182nd Harvest Fair will be held at St. John’s Church, Charlestown, 27 Devens Street on Saturday, November 12 from 10am to 2pm and includes a Turkey Dinner. Join friends and family for a delicious meal then browse the fair for holiday gifts at this popular community event. Gifts for purchase include Baked goods made by St. John’s parishioners, handmade Crafts from members and friends of the church, and Artwork from Charlestown neighbors including Turn It Around. The first Fair was held to raise funds for building St Johns – built in 1841 and going strong in 2022. Today proceeds from the Fair support church ministry plus community organizations with 10% of all purchase value goes to Harvest on Vine in Charlestown.