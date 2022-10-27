Trick or Treating in Monument Square

Halloween at Monument Square is where each Charlestown child in attendance creates lifelong memories of Halloween at the Bunker Hill Monument.

This is our 37th year that the generous Monument Square Neighborhood area residents provide a fun, safe evening of trick-or-treating for all children, families, and friends of Charlestown. We collaborate with The National Park Service, The City of Boston, Charlestown Mothers Association, New England Development/ Bunker Hill Mall, MASSPORT, Frank Celeste, Dunkin, Whole Foods and other generous donors to create this great Charlestown holiday for young and old.

The Tony Barrie Band leads the children in a parade; the residents dress in costume at their decorated homes as they distribute candy to the many witches, ghosts,a nd other creatures and characters. The Boston Police provide traffic barricades block Monument Avenue and Monument Square to insure safety.

Please bring canned goods and cereal, and donations to the Harvest on Vine display by the Monument.

Your participation in this great tradition is appreciated!.

We will gather at the Bunker Hill Monument at 5:00 pm at Monument Square on Monday, October 31, 2022. Join us for the parade and fun!

Your contribution will be greatly appreciated. (Mail to Charlestown Halloween 2022, Cambridge Savings Bank, One Thompson Square.)

Get ready to trick or treat!