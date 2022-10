Temporary parking restrictions and street closures will be in place for the annual Charlestown Halloween Parade in the interest of public safety on the following streets:

Monument Square, Both sides, around the entire square/monument.

Monument Avenue, Both sides, from Monument Square to Warren Street.

Winthrop Street, Both sides, from Monument Square to Common Street.

Common Street, Both sides, from Winthrop Street to Adams Street.

Adams Street, Both sides, from Common Street to Winthrop Street