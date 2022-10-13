News Briefs

Edwards McCarthy Playground Re-Opening

The official re-opening of Edwards McCarthy Playground in Charlestown will take place on Monday, October 17, at 10:30am at the Edwards McCarthy Playground, 10 Eden Street.

Through Our Eyes Photo Exhibit

Christ Church Charlestown invites residents to attend the opening reception for the Through Our Eyes Project photo exhibit! In the fourth year of this event, Charlestown residents were invited to photograph the faces that mean the most to them in their community. The top 25 photos will be featured in the exhibit, along with a display of all submissions. Come and find yourself, your friends, and your neighbors in the photos!

Opening Reception is Thursday, October 20 from 6:00-8:00 p.m at Christ Church Charlestown (10 Green St). There will be light refreshments. Open hours will also be available at the following times:

Friday, Oct. 21, 6-8 pm

Saturday Oct. 22, 1-4 pm

Sunday Oct. 23, 3-5 pm

Monument Square 37th Annual Halloween Parade

Monday, Oct. 31, 5:00 PM

We are planning our 37th Annual Monument Square Halloween Parade and Trick & Treat, Charlestown’s neighborhood tradition! We hope you join u in this wonderful event for children and for our community.

Organizers and volunteers are pleased to announce that the traditional Monument Square Halloween Parade with the Tony Barrie Marching Band, Eddie Sheer & the Love Dogs Band, DJ Ryan Murphy and lots of fun displays and Trick-or-Treat is 5:00 Monday, October 31, 2022, starting at the Monument Steps. Our Monument Square Wizard will recite his Trick or Treat poem.

Our priority is to celebrate an inclusive, community-based Halloween Parade and Trick or Treating that is safe, fun and memorable for residents of all ages.

Support Harvest on Vine Food Pantry at The Bunker Hill Monument and please bring canned food, cereal, etc and financial donations to support neighbor experiencing food insecurity. Together, we endeavor to be good neighbors; be safe; and celebrate our town as a great place to live.

We are supported by the National Park Service, The City of Boston, Charlestown Mothers Association, Bunker Hill Mall/ NE Development, Massport, Frank Celeste, Coray Thibaul de Maisieres, Diversified Auto, Cambridge Savings Bank, Charlestown Dogs, Whole Foods, e inc, Christ Church, Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard, Michelle & James Duane, Jen & Paul Hughes, Christ Church, JoAnn Grigoli & Dave Harvey, Paul Revere, Mother Goose, Ed Katz, Larry Rinaldi, Arthur Colpack, The Bubble Guy, Logan House, Tom Fortier & Duncan Donahue, Tom Mosel, Molly Nolan, Jay Farraher and many community groups and businesses, creative and hardworking volunteers, generous neighbors and the very best trick or treaters!.

Please assist us in making Halloween 2022 a safe and memorable holiday.

Please make donations payable to

“Charlestown Halloween”

Cambridge Savings Bank

One Thompson Square

Charlestown, MA 02129 The Monument Square Halloween Parade is the largest community