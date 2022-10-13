Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston Honors 2022 Hall of Fame Class

Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston (BGCB) honored its Hall of Fame Class of 2022 with a special induction ceremony at the organization’s 128th Annual Meeting last Thursday night. Club leadership, Board members, staff, and guests gathered at the Westin Copley Place to celebrate the five new inductees, who all made a significant impact on BGCB and their communities. The following make up the BGCB Hall of Fame Class of 2022:

• James E. Rooney: Edgerley Family South Boston Club Alumnus, President and CEO of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce

• Helen Chin Schlichte of Charlestown: Senior Advisory Board Member of BGCB, Assistant to the Massachusetts Secretary of Administration and Finance, Co-founder of South Cove Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

• Paul J. Rooney: Edgerley Family South Boston Club Alumnus, BGCB Director, Managing Partner of EBS

• Catherine T. Morris: Berkshire Partners Blue Hill Club Alumna, Director of Arts and Culture of the Boston Foundation, Founder of Boston Art and Music Soul Festival

• Robert D. Monahan: Edgerley Family South Boston Club Alumnus, BGCB Board of Trustees Member, Julie’s Family Learning Program Director of Operations

• The BGCB Hall of Fame celebrates those that embody a tradition of positive influence and impact across the communities. The five inductees are exemplary leaders in their respective fields and have made significant impacts on the Clubs, families, communities, the Commonwealth, and beyond.

• BGCB Nicholas President and CEO Robert Lewis Jr. sat down with the five inductees to have a fire-side conversation about their experiences with BGCB. All five claimed their experiences with the Clubs had an immense impact on their future outcomes of being Boston’s leaders in the business, arts, and healthcare sectors.