Riordan To Give Talk on His New Book

The Charlestown Historical Society is hosting an event at the Bunker Hill Museum on September 7 at 6 p.m. with author Tim Riordan to talk about his new book about the creation of the Boston Police and it’s “inventor” Francis Tukey.

Tim Riordan’s new book.

Tim is a Charlestown resident. The book is very timely as Michael Cox was sworn in as the 44th police commissioner last month. This book takes a historical look back at the history of crime fighting and how it was created in the country’s oldest police department.

The event is free for members and the general public.