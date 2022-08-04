News Charlestown’s National Night Out by Patriot-Bridge Staff • August 4, 2022 • 0 Comments On Tuesday Night, residents and law enforcement personnel throughout the country came together to hold National Night Out festivities. In Charlestown, the celebration took place at the Anchor in the Navy Yard with activities that included face painting, playing cornhole, getting ballon animals and learning about law enforcement from actual first responders. National Night Out was started to strengthen the bonds between neighbors and law enforcement. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Shown in the photos are scenes from the local National Night Out.