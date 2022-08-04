NEW Health To Hold Free Community Celebration in Charlestown Aug. 9

In celebration of National Health Center Week, North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) will host a free community celebration at its Charlestown location on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The event, scheduled to take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 15 Tufts St., is open to all and will include a back-to-school COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Charlestown residents as well as tours with local dignitaries.

The annual celebration spearheaded by the National Association of Community Health Centers serves to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades.

“In honor of this, NEW Health will host a tour for local civic leaders at its Charlestown site, including City Councilwoman Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta, Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, Rep. Daniel J. Ryan, and local City of Boston neighborhood liaisons,” said NEW HEalth spokesperson Mary Zanor. “The tour will include the Rooftop Garden and Community Fridge, which are key components of NEW Health’s robust Food Insecurity Program.”

Zanor said the entire Charlestown and North End communities are invited to join and learn more about the health center, as well as enjoy complimentary pizza and ice cream, face painting and entertainment for children and gift card raffles.

“A back-to-school COVID-19 vaccine clinic will also be offered for ages six months old and above,” said Zanor. “Vaccines, third shots, boosters and second boosters will be offered to those who are eligible. Walk-ins are welcome but non-patients must register with the Health Center.”

In addition, NEW Health has also launched a fundraising campaign for National Health Center Week so that area residents can help support the health center and it can continue serving the Charlestown, North End and surrounding communities. Donations can be made online at https://www.paypal.com/donate

NEW Health is a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center and extends its world-renowned healthcare services to people who live and work in and around Boston’s North End, Waterfront and Charlestown neighborhoods.