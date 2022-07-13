John Nucci Elected To Serve Another Term on Massport Board

The Massachusetts Port Authority Community Advisory Committee (Massport CAC) voted unanimously to reappoint John Nucci to another seven-year term as the committee’s appointee to the Massport Board of Directors. Nucci was sworn in to his second term on the board by Gov. Charlie Baker during a virtual ceremony Tuesday. “It is an honor to be unanimously reappointed to the Massport Board for a second term by the Massport CAC, and to be sworn in by Governor Baker,” said Nucci. “I, once again, pledge to do my best to represent the interests of those neighborhoods impacted by the Authority as well as maintain my fiduciary responsibility to the Authority.” Nucci is the Senior Vice President for External Affairs at Suffolk University and has more than 40 years of experience in Boston government and community relations. Nucci has been an effective advocate for a number of community and non-profit organizations, as well as an incredible asset to Suffolk University. He was first appointed to the Massport Board in 2016 and said at the time his new role reflects his enduring commitment to giving back to his community and serving the citizens of the Commonwealth. Members of the Massport CAC represent 35 diverse communities that surround Massport facilities, as far north as Salem and as far west as Worcester. The duties of the Massport CAC members include making recommendations to Massport, the Governor of Massachusetts and the state legislature regarding Massport’s programs, budget and annual report, and to appoint a member to the Massport Board. Nucci was appointed to Massport CAC by Mayor Martin J. Walsh as a Boston representative six years ago and represents the CAC on the board. Throughout his career, Nucci has demonstrated an ability to bring community partners together with government so that both benefit. This past summer, Nucci and his team negotiated a partnership with the community and the City of Boston for the Suffolk University athletic teams to use the East Boston Memorial Park for their home games. As part of the agreement the university will make improvements to the park and provide other resources, such as funding for East Boston High School athletics programs. The Massachusetts legislature, under the leadership of former Speaker Robert DeLeo, voted to establish the Massport CAC in 2013. The Massport Board is a seven-member group that oversees the financially independent authority, which owns and operates Boston Logan International Airport, the public container and cruise terminals in the Port of Boston, Hanscom Field, Worcester Regional Airport as well as real estate holdings and public parks in South Boston and East Boston. Board members are not paid for their service. Nucci is a former At-Large Boston City Councilor having served from 1992-1995. Nucci was elected Suffolk County Clerk in 1994 and served in that office for a decade. He also served the Boston School Committee as a member from 1984-1990 and was President for one term. Since 1992 he has taught at Suffolk University as an Adjunct Professor of Public Management. He is a board member of a number of professional affiliations including the Boston Business Improvement District and the Boston Municipal Research Bureau, among others. Nucci received a B.A. from Boston College and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Suffolk University.