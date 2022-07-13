Charlestown’s Weekly COVID Positive Test-Rate Increases to Over 10 Percent

Charlestown’s weekly positive test rate is back on the rise and jumped over 10 percent last week as another summer surge of the COVID omicron sub variants takes hold across the country.

According to the latest data by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), 257 Charlestown residents were tested for the virus last week and 10.5 percent were positive–this was a 17 percent increase from the 9 percent that tested positive between June 27 and July 4.

Twenty seven additional Charlestown residents contracted the virus between July 4 and July 11 and there have now been 4,513 confirmed cases in the neighborhood since the start of the pandemic.

Boston’s citywide weekly positive test rate also increased last week

According to the BPHC, 9,604 Boston residents tested citywide and 8.1 percent were positive—a 7 percent increase from the 7.6 percent that tested positive between June 27 and July 4.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 0.62 percent last week and went from 194,604 to 195,825 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

There were 15 additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total number of COVID deaths is now at 1,493.