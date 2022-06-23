Elle M . Woods Is the 2022 Quinn Scholar Recipient

All associated with Michael’s mission are proud to announce that Elle M . Woods, has been chosen as the 2022, Quinn Scholar. With a combined SAT score of 710, coupled with a 3.83 grade average, Elle had a distinguished career at. Boston Latin School. As the 21st recipient from Boston Latin, and twenty seventh female award winner, she joins an accomplished group. Additionally Elle is the first winner to attend Northeastern University, Bouve College of. Nursing. Balancing a demanding academic schedule, Elle found time to be an altar server, member of Latin student leadership and president of Keystone at Charlestown Boy’s and Girl’s Club. Many have witnessed her hosting at the Monument Restaurant, her skills are boundless.