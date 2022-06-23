News Briefs

BCYF Announces Pool Facility Safety Update

Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) will not be opening the BCYF Clougherty Pool for the summer 2022 season. BCYF prioritizes the wellbeing of Boston’s community members, and the condition of the Clougherty Pool facility has raised serious safety concerns. To ensure that children and families in the area have a safe place to swim, families are urged to utilize the nearby BCYF Charlestown Community Center pool and the BCYF Mirabella Pool.

“We did not make this decision lightly. This pool is a well-loved community resource that will be missed this summer but ultimately the safety of our patrons and our staff is the priority and we cannot guarantee that the BCYF Clougherty Pool is safe to open,” said Marta E. Rivera, Commissioner of Boston Centers for Youth & Families.

Built in 1949, the pool is a seasonal facility typically open from June through Labor Day. A spring inspection of the pool showed deterioration of support columns holding up the pool, a broken electrical conduit exposing live wires under the pool, and corroded filtration tanks in danger of leaking, or worse, bursting.

The residents of Charlestown are encouraged to use nearby swimming pools available to them. The BCYF Charlestown Community Center pool is open and will remain open over the summer. A little over two miles away, BCYF operates another outdoor pool, the BCYF Mirabella Pool on Commercial Street in the North End. Two additional pools in Charlestown are operated by the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club and the Charlestown YMCA.

BCYF will redeploy lifeguards throughout their network to open three additional pools, expanding their aquatic outreach throughout the city. All aquatics programming is free, and more information can be found at boston.gov/BCYF-Aquatics.

Summer Movie Nights on “Old Ironsides” Start June 24

USS Constitution and the USS Constitution Museum and the USS Constitution Museum will host a series of free public Summer Movie Nights aboard the Ship this summer, beginning Friday, June 24. “Old Ironsides’” crew will screen each movie on a projector for guests aboard the Ship’s top deck.

The events will be first come, first served due to space. General seating is available, and guests may bring their own chairs and blankets to use while viewing the movie.

Prior to the screenings, Museum educators will offer free, all-ages activities and Public Historian Carl Herzog will discuss the Ship’s history as it relates to the movie being shown that evening.

Movie titles, dates, and times for the Summer Movie Nights are available on the Museum’s website.

All guests age 18 and older are required to show a valid state or federal-issued photo I.D. or passport to board the Ship.

Lobsta in the Gardens is Back!

Gather your friends and family and join us for Lobster in the Gardens, a benefit for Gardens for Charlestown. This year’s event will be held on Wednesday, July 20 from 5:30 to 9 PM.

Lobster in the Gardens is a favorite event for the Gardens and often sells out! Lobster or BBQ chicken dinners are available with all the fixings (corn on the cob, potatoes, salad and watermelon). Bring your own apps and drinks, and we will provide the rest!

Lobster dinners are $65, and BBQ chicken dinners are $45 per person. Ticket sales are limited, so we encourage you to buy early! Rain date is July 21. To purchase tickets, please go to www.gardensforcharlestown.com/events.

All proceeds benefit Gardens for Charlestown, a local 501(c)(3) dedicated to greenspace preservation, community gathering, and education.

Gardens for Charlestown is conveniently located at the intersection of Main and Bunker Hill Streets, two blocks from the Sullivan Square T-Station. There is free street parking available, as well as MBTA bus service (#92 or #93) from Haymarket Station directly to the garden.

Established in 1978, Gardens for Charlestown is one of Boston’s oldest community gardens. Unusual in that it is open to the public daily from dawn to dusk, the property includes 65 individual garden plots and ample common areas with native plantings and walking paths. An entirely volunteer-run 501(c)(3) organization, Gardens for Charlestown has a threefold mission: to preserve urban green space, to create opportunities for community gathering, and to provide education to kids and adults alike in the service of environmental sustainability and a love of nature. Events like the biennial Garden Tour and annual Halloween in the Garden are neighborhood staples. Kids and Families Programming include the Tend and Tell program at the Harvard Kent School, last summer’s Weatherfest, and a soon to be unveiled Discovery Trail. For more information, contact Chris Schiavone ([email protected]).

425 Medford Street Shares Updates at Charlestown Meeting

The Flatley Company recently presented at the Charlestown Neighborhood Council Meeting and shared plans for the 425 Medford site.

In response to the community, the team shared several changes to the master plan of the project including but not limited to:

-Change of character from modern to historic

-Increased waterfront and public open space

-Reduced building footprints

At the meeting Flatley introduced new team members JCFO. JCFO joins architect KPF to work on the project and is responsible for doing the High Line in NYC. Interestingly enough they have also worked on the Domino Sugar factory in New York and the Flatley site at 425 Medford is the Domino sugar factory in Boston

In its recent Master Plan filing, the Flatley Company announced its vision for the redevelopment of the former Domino Sugar Factory site at 425 Medford Street. In its redevelopment program, Flatley prioritizes climate resiliency, resulting in a project highlighted by a multi-million-dollar 2070 climate resiliency solution that will not only protect the Flatley land but, more importantly, hundreds of acres of Charlestown and neighboring areas in Somerville and Cambridge. Flatley’s plan will protect both public and private properties and infrastructure from catastrophic flooding by building a 5-acre resilient solution at what is considered THE most vulnerable breach point along the Mystic River

For more information on the project – www.425medford.com.

Essem Art Studio Summer Mini Camp

Beginning June 28 Essem Art Studio will be offering mini camps,

for artists ages 5+ running Tuesday thru Thursday 9 am – Noon.

Attend one, some, or all weeks. email [email protected] with questions.