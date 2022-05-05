Claire Carino Contemporary in SOWA to Host Sophia Moon Collection May 6

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

On Friday, May 6, 6-8 p.m., Sophia Moon will have the opening reception to showcase her recent collection, at Claire Carino Contemporary in SOWA.

Sophia Moon is an abstract artist and creative living and working in Charlestown. She draws inspiration from music, movement, urban textures, and vibrant colors for her mixed media paintings. She is also the owner of Essem Art Studio where her mission is to spark joy and cultivate creative confidence in artists of all ages through art programming and community collaborations.

Sophia Moon working in her studio preparing for her upcoming show.

Claire Carino, is the owner and director of Claire Carino Contemporary, a gallery located in Boston’s dynamic SoWa district, representing emerging and mid-career artists from around the world. The gallery provides services ranging from art sourcing to in home consulting and installation.

Five years ago, these two Charlestown women met at the Doherty Park as moms of newly minted toddlers and became fast friends on parallel journeys, starting their respective businesses. Two years ago, in the height of the pandemic, the two began dreaming up a collaboration.

FLOW is a series of abstract works that lean into the spontaneity of mingling water, paint and ink on Aquabord. The artist embraces exploration and play, as well as the unpredictability of fluid mediums that create a symphony of colors, layers and marks. As we reemerge from a global pandemic that rocked routines, lives and systems in catastrophic ways, FLOW is about finding the humanity, grace and beauty in uncertainty.

To preview the collection or to learn more you can visit www.clairecarino.com/sophiamoon.