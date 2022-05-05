Charlestown Lions Club News

Over the May 1, weekend Moe Gillen, Treasurer if the Charlestown Lions Club, travelled to Falmouth for the MA Lions MD33 State Convention.

A Memorial Service was held for all deceased Lions in MA. During the service a white flower was placed into a large L display for each member who has passed.

Charlestown sadly added four names to the memorial.

John “Jack” Duffy

Robert “Gaga” Flynn

Frank Sacco

Michael “Mike” Venezia

The International Lions Club will hold their annual Convention in Boston in July 2023.

New members and volunteers are needed to make Boston the best convention ever. Nine to ten thousand members are expected to attend.

To be part of the planning please contact Moe Gillen at [email protected]