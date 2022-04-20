North Washington Street Bridge Construction Look-Ahead to April 30

This is a brief overview of construction operations and impacts for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

Holiday

• No work will take place on-site Monday, April 28th in observance of Patriots’ Day.

Scheduled Work

• North abutment (Charlestown side near Chelsea Street) – barrier slab repair, rebar installation, and excavation

• Drainage installation

• Utility work on Charles River Avenue

• Forming and pouring concrete elements at City Square

• Pothole repair

Work Hours

• Most work will be done during the daytime (6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Marine Impacts

• Routine closures of the north and south channels continue. Only one channel will be closed at a time.

• Work hours are during the day (6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

• Vessels may continue to transit through the work site through the open channel.

• While traveling through the open channel, pay close attention to signage and the multiple boats, barges, cranes, and other work vessels on site.

Use VHF-FM Channel 13 to contact work- and push-boats. If access to the commercial lock is required and work barges are in the channel, 24-hour notice to J.F. White is required to clear access to the lock. The on-scene Superintendent for the J.F. White Contracting Company is Patrick Wilson and can be contacted at (617) 680-7537.

Travel Tips & Weather

The project will continue to monitor and reapply anti-skid coating whenever the coating needs to be refreshed. Our team will also continue to inspect the walkway regularly. Additionally, the contractor will remain proactive in preparing for imminent weather conditions when forecasted.

For everyone using the temporary bridge, please help share the space: walk to the right, walk bikes, and be mindufl of people coming from both directions, if walking in a large group.

Driver should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass. The Boston Harborwalk under the bridge and eastern/harborside bridge sidewalk remain closed until rebuilt.

For your awareness, the following events are scheduled during this look-ahead period:

• BOSTON MARATHON: 4/18

• BRUINS: 4/23 at 3:00 p.m., 4/26 at 7:00 p.m., and 4/28 at 7:00 p.m.

• CELTICS: 4/17 at 3:30 p.m., 4/20 at 7:00 p.m., 4/27 TBA

• EVENTS: 4/19 AT 3:00 P.M.