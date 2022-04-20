Massachusetts RMV Announces Road Test Applicants Will Need Own Vehicles

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is informing Class D learner’s permit holders applying for a Massachusetts issued driver’s license that all applicants will be required to supply their own vehicle for road testing beginning on Monday, May 2.

Due to the pandemic and health and safety protocols, since June of 2020, the RMV deployed a fleet of Commonwealth-owned vehicles for road tests which were cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis. The use of these Commonwealth-owned vehicles will end on April 29, 2022. Applicants for a Class M, or Motorcycle license, supply their own motorcycle for testing. Applicants scheduled for testing through a driving school should confirm they have access to the school’s vehicle for their road test.

Applicants must bring a physical copy of their learner’s permit, a printed and completed copy of the Road Test Application and be accompanied by a qualified sponsor. A sponsor is a person who is a licensed driver over the age of 21 with at least one year of experience driving. Should it be required, the sponsor will be responsible for operating the vehicle if at any point the road test examiner determines the applicant cannot continue testing.

Private passenger vehicles used for a Class D road test must meet the following requirements, (including vehicles with an ignition interlock device, and vehicles with adaptive equipment for a competency test):

• Be in good working condition and be able to pass a safety check.

• Have a valid registration and current inspection sticker.

• Contain adequate seating accommodations next to the operator for the use of the examiner and have a rear seat for the sponsor.

• Be designed to let the examiner make an emergency stop using the parking brake. If not, the vehicle cannot be used for the road test.

Any vehicle with a center console that does not have a parking brake as part of the console cannot be used.

Any vehicle that does not allow the examiner unobstructed access to the parking brake cannot be used.

Customers are advised that if the road test examiner identifies any of the following conditions, the road test will not go forward and rescheduling will be the responsibility of the applicant:

• Road test examiner identifies the applicant and/or sponsor is displaying signs of impairment.

• Road test examiner identifies an odor of cannabis or alcohol emanating from the applicant and/or sponsor; including from their clothing or from inside the vehicle to be used for the road test.

• Road test examiner observes present minor children, including babies in car seats, or animals, other than service animals, which cannot be unsupervised at the Service Center during the test.

The RMV has a new webpage to help applicants locate all information related to their road test, Mass.Gov/RoadTest. The page includes information on what to expect, videos to help prepare for the road test, links to checklists and applications to increase an applicant’s chance of passing their exam.