News Briefs

Friends of Ryan “Duce” Morrissey Scholarship Fund Awards Dinner Set for May 21

The Friends of Ryan “Duce” Morrissey Scholarship Fund Awards Dinner will take place Saturday May 21, at 7:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford Street in Charlestown. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be provided by Griffin Caterers and DJ Smokey Cain will keep you on the dance floor.

The Friends of Ryan “Duce” Morrissey Scholarship Fund was founded with the aim of helping other students achieve their goals by reducing some of the financial burden. Students, who like Ryan, study hard, play hard and put their efforts into helping others. As of 2022, we will have awarded a total of $117,000 in scholarships. Please join us as we celebrate this remarkable achievement and congratulate recent winners.

Tickets are $25.00 each and tables of 10 may be reserved for $250.00. Please contact us via email ([email protected]) or make an electronic payment via our website (ryanmorrisseyscholarship.com.)

City’s Open Space Plan Survey Now Online

How well is Boston’s park system working for you? What improvements do we need to make over the next seven years?

To make sure the City of Boston’s park system reflects the needs of all residents, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department has released an online survey questionnaire as part of its update to Boston’s Open Space and Recreation Plan. The survey is available in eleven languages at boston.gov/open-space. The survey link will be available until the end of May, 2022.

Mayor Michelle Wu understands the importance of residents’ feedback when evaluating open space, the built environment, and balanced development. The public’s responses to this five-minute survey will help the City of Boston improve the way parks are programmed, permitted, maintained, and designed. Park users and open space advocates are encouraged to share the survey with friends and neighbors to help gather input from residents throughout the city.

The Open Space and Recreation Plan considers all public open space regardless of ownership, including natural areas, urban wilds, community gardens, cemeteries, greenways, trails, parkways, and harbor islands, as well as the traditional parks, playgrounds, and squares. It examines service delivery, park access, distribution of facilities, and demographics to understand whether the open space system is serving people equitably.

Survey input will help us understand where we need to invest our resources in the years to come. Additional information about the Open Space and Recreation Plan update can be found at boston.gov/open-space. Comments or questions can be directed to: [email protected]