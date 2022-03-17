NEW Health Will Distribute Free Testing Kits Next Thursday

North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) is conducting a free, at-home COVID testing kit distribution on Thursday, March 24 at its Charlestown site.

The distributions of COVID-19 testing kits will take place between 10 am and 3 pm at New Health’s 15 Tufts St. site.

NEW Health will also be offering a family vaccine clinic later this month in both Charlestown and the North End.

On Saturday, March 26, NEW Health will offer the vaccine clinic from 8:30 am to 12 pm at 15 Tufts St. in Charlestown for families to come in at the same time to get their vaccines, boosters, and pediatric vaccines for ages 5 and up. Appointments can be made in advance by calling 857-238-1100 and walk-in appointments will also be available the day-of. This includes the 1st, 2nd, or 3rd dose of the COVID vaccine.

Regular PCR testing sessions are also still available in both Charlestown and the North End. Appointments need to be scheduled in advance. Testing is available for anyone regardless of symptoms and insurance; the ongoing schedule at the Charlestown locations is noted on www.newhealthcenter.org.

As a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, NEW Health extends its healthcare services to people who live and work in and around Boston’s North End, Waterfront and Charlestown neighborhoods.