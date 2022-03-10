District 1 City Council Race Heating Up

With the Special Election Preliminary for the District 1 City Council seat less than two months away the two candidates are pounding the pavement, knocking doors, raising money, releasing their plans for the district and squaring off at community forums.

East Boston’s Gabriela Coletta and Tania Del Rio will face each other during the May 3 Preliminary Election and with no Republican challengers the winner of that race will become the District;s next City Councilor.

The month of February was a busy month for the two candidates as they attended several community forums in the district as well as recent Democratic Ward Caucuses that elected delegates to the state convention in June.

Also, Coletta and Del Rio have been busy raising money for their campaigns but it seems Coletta has taken the lead.

According to the Office of Campaign and Political Fiance Coletta raised $27,010.67 during the month of February and has $71,784.07 cash on hand according to her fundraising disclosures.

Del Rio raised $11,957.98 last month and has $34,606.39 cash on hand according to her report.

Coletta could increase that total with two upcoming fundraisers this month. Coletta will host a fundraising event alongside supporters at the Cunard Tavern in East Boston on Wednesday, March 23 and another hosted by Charlestown State Rep. Dan Ryan at the Monument Tavern in Charlestown on Tuesday March 22, 2022.

“Gabriela knows and understands the character and rich culture of the neighborhood,” said the event’s Host Committee Chair Brain Callahan. “Small businesses make up the unique fabric of our community and I know that she will be a voice for small business owners like me. I’m proud to support her alongside my friend Rep. Dan Ryan.”

Despite trailing in fundraising Del Rio recently picked up the endorsement of former Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Murphy, who served during the Dukakis Administration.

“I am so excited to announce the support of former Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts Evelyn Murphy, a real trailblazer in our state,” said Del Rio. “As the first woman in our Commonwealth to hold a constitutional elected office, Evelyn is a pioneer of women. We first met when I was the Executive Director of the Office of Women’s Advancement, and she now chairs the Boston Women’s Workforce Council. I am proud to call Evelyn a close mentor of mine and to have her support.”