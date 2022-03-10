Wu Recommends CPA Funding for Three Charlestown Projects

Last week, Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston Community Preservation Committee (CPC) announced their recommendation for the latest Community Preservation Act (CPA) funding round that includes funding for three Charlestown projects.

With 52 projects totaling $27 million recommended for funding this round, Wu recommended Charlestown receive over $1 million for historic preservation and open space and recreation in the neighborhood.

“The Community Preservation Act helps us invest in our communities by empowering residents and local organizations to put funding to important priorities across our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Wu. “I am grateful to the Community Preservation Committee and all of the applicants for their commitment to expanding affordable housing, historic preservation and open space and recreation to benefit Bostonians across our city.”

If approved by the City Council, the four projects in Charlestown that will be funded through CPA money will be the USS Constitution Museum, the Charlestown Working Theater and the Warren Prescott School.

Two of the projects, USS Constitution Museum, the Charlestown Working Theater fall under the category of historic preservation while the Warren Prescott School falls under the category of open space and recreation.

Wu recondeded $20,000 to the USS Constitution Museum for the relocation of the mechanical system above flood-level to protect the Museum’s site and collections.

Another $75,000 in historical preservation CPA funds will go to the Charlestown Working Theater for structural stabilization of the foundation of the historic Boston Fire Station turned community theater.

Under open space and recreation Wu recommended $1 million to restore and redesign the decades-old Warren-Prescott K-8 school play structure and outdoor play-space, which serves as the primary playground for over 500 public school students.

“With appreciation to the CPA staff, the Boston CPC is pleased to recommend 52 projects to Mayor Wu for funding consideration by the City Council under the leadership of Michael Flaherty, Council Committee Chair,” said Felicia Jacques, Chair of Community Preservation Committee. “This recommendation fully commits over 50% of funds to housing with the remaining funds supporting 42 historic preservation and open space projects. These projects address a variety of uses and a bounty of worthy community projects spanning the city in virtually every neighborhood.”

The CPA’s Community Preservation Fund was created following voters’ passage and adoption of the Community Preservation Act in November 2016. It is funded by a 1 percent property tax-based surcharge on residential and business property tax bills, which took effect in July 2017, and an annual state funding from the Massachusetts Community Preservation Trust Fund. The Mayor and Community Preservation Committee recommend funding use and the City Council must vote to approve.