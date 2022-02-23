Daniel Ryan Endorses Gabriela Coletta

Gabriela Coletta, candidate for Boston City Councilor District One, announced the endorsement of Daniel Ryan, State Representative for 2nd Suffolk. Preliminary Election Day is April 5. General Election Day is May 3.

“I’ve known Gigi through her service to the City of Boston, particularly her work in my hometown of Charlestown,” said Ryan. “She understands these neighborhoods. Nobody will work harder for the people of District 1 than she will. Her broad coalition of supporters have hit the ground, knocking on doors and talking to voters about this election. I proudly throw my support behind Gigi’s energetic campaign and will do everything I can to assist her efforts to represent District 1 on the City Council. I look forward to having her as a colleague and partner.”

Daniel Ryan is one of the many elected leaders to endorse Gabriela Coletta for Boston City Council District 1.

“Dan Ryan’s dedication to his district has served as an example for and an inspiration to me over the years, and I am so honored to have his endorsement,” said Coletta. “He always puts the needs of others before his own and I would be thrilled to work with him hand-in-hand to serve the people of Charlestown.”

Gabriela Coletta will host a canvass this weekend in Charlestown with Dan Ryan this Sunday at 12PM,. For more information, please visit

http://gigi4district1.us/events. This Sunday at 4PM, State Representative Dan Ryan will host an event in support of Coletta’s candidacy with Charlestown friends at Warren Tavern. For more information please visit, http://secure.actblue.com/donate/gc-millennials

In just the first month of her candidacy, Coletta has secured the endorsement of over seventy community leaders including various former and current elected officials. To learn more visit about gabrielacoletta.com, Facebook at @GigiforDistrictOne, and Twitter @Gigi4District1.

Gabriela Coletta has dedicated her entire life working in service to others and empowering her neighbors to become involved in local democracy. She’s currently the External Relations Manager at the New England Aquarium where she advocates for a more resilient, inclusive, and accessible waterfront for all Bostonians. As Campaign Manager for Councilor Edwards’s successful 2017 campaign, Gabriela activated and mobilized a grassroots campaign consisting of a broad coalition of residents, unions, volunteers, and advocacy groups numbering over 500 people – all of whom felt disenfranchised by the political establishment – to elect the first Black woman to represent us on the Boston City Council. For more information, please visit https://www.gabrielacoletta.com/about.