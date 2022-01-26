The Kennedy Center and Bunker Hill Associates Launch COVID Testing Site

The Kennedy Center and the Bunker Hill Associates in collaboration with the Boston Housing Authority and the Charlestown Resident Alliance, are providing FREE community-wide COVID-19 testing for Charlestown residents. This walk-in site will be held at 55 Bunker Hill Street, in Charlestown. The site launched on Sunday, 1/23/22. The new Charlestown Testing site offers FREE PCR tests for all ages and will be coordinated by GENETWORx Laboratory. Results will be available within 48 hours. All results are protected by federal and state privacy laws.

The expanded testing capacity will increase equitable access to COVID-19 testing options in Charlestown while helping alleviate stress of residents and providers. “The Kennedy Center remains committed to providing critical resources to help keep our community healthy. We want to thank the Bunker Hill Associates, Boston Housing Authority, and the Charlestown Resident Alliance for their partnership and commitment to the community” Crystal Galvin, Director of Community Services.

“We, at the Bunker Hill Associates, are so proud to be part of this collaboration. It is truly community engagement at its best.” Kimberly Mahoney, Bunker Hill Associates

Kennedy Center – Charlestown COVID Testing @ 55

Hours of Operation:

Testing at 55 Bunker Hill Street will be walk-in and run from 4:30 PM – 8:30 PM on Monday, January 24, Tuesday, January 25, Wednesday, January 26, Thursday, January 27, and Sunday, January 30 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, as well as Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, of next week (January 30, 2022 – February 3, 2022). No appointments are required. Please bring your insurance card and proof of identity if you have them.

About the John F. Kennedy Family Service Center, Inc.

The John F. Kennedy Family Service Center is a multi-service nonprofit agency dedicated to increasing the availability, accessibility, and effectiveness of services and opportunities for children, families, and seniors in need. ​For over fifty-six years, the Kennedy Center has established a reputation for the delivery of high-quality educational and social service programs for residents of Charlestown, MA. ​