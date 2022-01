The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold a public meeting on Tuesday February 1, 2022 at 7pm. The meeting will be held via Zoom. We will hold executive board elections, select committees and plan future meeting formats and agendas. Please send questions via email to [email protected] The link will be available on our website calendar by February 1, 2022 – https://www.charlestownneighborhoodcouncil.org/Calendar.html.