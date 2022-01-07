Councilor Edward’s Chief of Staff Ricardo Patron to Become Mayors Wu’s Press Secretary

District 1 City Councilor Lydia Edward’s Chief of Staff Ricardo Patron has been appointed by Mayor Michelle Wu to serve as press secretary. Patron will take over duties as Wu’s press secretary on Monday.

Patron first joined Councilor Edwards’ staff shortly after her inauguration in 2018 as her East Boston community liaison and took over as Director of Communications in 2020.

Patron then replaced Gabriela Coletta as chief of staff after Coletta left Edward’s office to work for the New England Aquarium last summer.

“Working for Lydia Edwards the last four years has been a life changing experience,” said Patron Tuesday. “I can’t thank her and the rest of the team enough for everything they’ve taught me. I’ve loved being a part of this team that worked so hard to represent the residents of East Boston, Charlestown, and the North End and helped bring so much change to Boston. I’m incredibly excited and humbled by this opportunity to join Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration and can’t wait to get started.”

Edwards had nothing but praise for her chief of staff and wished him well in his new endeavor.

“Congratulations to my dear friend Ricardo Patron,” said Edwards. “I am filled with joy and amazement at his growth, intelligence and immense potential. He started as a part time liaison then became Chief of Staff and now he is the voice for the Mayor of Boston. Along with being bilingual, he is loyal, an advocate, professional and kind. Naturally he is suited to be the voice of our Mayor. He knows so much about being new to our country and city and exemplifies the dreams and experience of so many immigrants. Ricardo really makes us all proud. Speak now, for the Mayor, to all of us. We are listening and so excited that you made history. It’s rare that you bond so much with staff that they become friends. It’s even more rare that they are like family. Ricardo, on behalf of District 1, job well done.”

In addition to his job on Edwards’ staff, Patrón serves on the board of directors of the East Boston YMCA, Maverick Landing Community Services, the Neighborhood of Affordable Housing (NOAH), and the North Suffolk Mental Health Association. He lives in East Boston with his wife Kathleen and their dog Mau.