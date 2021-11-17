Developer Files Plans With BPDA for 420 Rutherford Ave

Related Beal, known for their developments at The Clarendon, One Back Bay, Lovejoy Wharf and Kenmore Square, officially filed a Project Notification Form (PNF) with the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) to transform the existing site at 420 Rutherford Avenue into an approximately 101,500 square-foot brand new office and lab building.

According to the filing, the proposed building will be three stories, approximately 48 feet in height with an approximately 23-foot-tall mechanical penthouse.

The plans also call for a revived streetscape through new landscaping and site improvements to enhance the pedestrian experience and complement the adjacent Hood Park business park at the western portion of Rutherford Avenue.

Related Beal’s Related Fund Management closed on the purchase of 420 Rutherford Avenue in June with the goal of providing office and lab experience for growing companies, along with improved landscaping and updated sidewalks for neighbors and pedestrians visiting Charlestown. Future tenants of the building will have numerous amenities such as bicycle storage, electric vehicle charging stations, a new fitness studio, and a 1,800 square foot roof deck with views of Downtown Boston.

“We are thrilled to add to Rutherford Avenue’s history of having a dynamic mix of office, research, and development space that attracts a diverse range of companies and work to Charlestown,” said Managing Director of Related Fund Management Patrick Sweeney. “This project will create jobs and enhance a key area of Charlestown for neighbors, employees and pedestrians to experience. We look forward to continuing our conversations with residents, community members and elected officials to deliver a project that meets the needs of the neighborhood.”

The project will include the demolition of the current self-storage site and construction of a brand-new three-story office and lab facility that will be designed by global architecture and design firm NBBJ.

In its filing Related Beal expects the 420 Rutherford Ave project to create 250 new jobs, 225 construction jobs, and increase tax revenue. Related Beal anticipates construction to begin in 2022.

Prior to filing its PNF, Related Beal engaged in several community meetings with abutters and community stakeholders to introduce the team and provide answers to questions residents may have had.

The filing of the PNF now triggers a community process before Related Beal can get approvals from the BPDA and zoning relief from the City’s Zoning Board.