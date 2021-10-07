Four Charlestown Projects on the Docket for Next ZBA Hearing

Four Charlestown projects will be on the docket for the next Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) virtual hearing scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m.

The hearing will be held virtually via video teleconference and telephone via the webex event platform. Interested persons can participate in the hearing remotely by going to the ZBA’s online meeting or by calling 1-617-315-0704 and entering access code 2340 089 2678. If residents wish to offer testimony on an appeal they need to sign up on the ZBA’s website and provide a name, address, the address and/or case number of the appeal on which they wish to speak, and if they wish to speak in support of or opposition to the project.

The first project is Patrick Mahoney’s plan to add a curb cut and 2 driveway with 2 parking spaces at the project at 50 Elm Street. In a separate case number at the same address, Mahoney is also seeking relief for the extension of the rear roof line, removing an existing shed and addition and replacing it with a new addition and shed.

Over at 10 Mount Vernon St. John and Megan Poop are proposing the demolition of select interior partition walls and add a new first floor kitchen bump out and 3rd floor roof dormers. The project includes new mechanicals, wall framing, windows, doors, roofing, siding and interior finishes.

Finally at 28 Cross Street Top Pro Construction is amending a City Longform to include the addition of a back deck off the master bedroom on the 3rd floor.

The ZBA Ambassador will be available before the hearing from 4 – 5 p.m. to answer questions about ZBA procedures and offer instructions on how to participate in the hearing via WebEx. Questions and/or concerns can also be emailed to the ZBA Ambassador at [email protected]

Members of the community are strongly encouraged to help facilitate the virtual hearing process by emailing letters in support of or opposition to an appeal to [email protected] Written comments be submitted to the board at least 48 hours prior to the hearing.