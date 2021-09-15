Neighborhood Round Up

Harvest on Vine Food Pantry Appeal

The Food Pantry has had a great need at this time as it has been very busy serving many more residents in town and providing more frequent distributions. Donations of all non-perishable foods are greatly appreciated. Donations drops are: Food Pantry, 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank – 201 Main St. or the Parish Center – 46 Winthrop St. (by the Training Field). Or donate by sending checks to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. They are also looking for volunteers to assist with distribution. For more information, call Tom MacDonald 617-990-7314. Your continued support is much appreciated.

​​Open Studio at Essem

Essem Art Studio is hosting an Open Studio and Free Mini Art Lab on Friday, September 17 from 10AM to Noon for families with newly minted toddlers (18 + months) up to little artists up to ages 4.5 years old! Come visit our beautiful studio and create a mini project with us! Mini Art Labs will be 20 mins and will feature a fun creative activity for our new little artist friends. All little artists must be accompanied by an adult. One adult may accompany two kids. Little artists 2+ must wear a mask in the studio.

Fall 6-Week Art Lab sessions for artists 18+ months to 4 years old kick off on Sept 20th and Sept 24th. Note: regular art labs are 35-45 mins long depending on the activity. For more information or to register for FREE MiniLab and/or our upcoming 6 week Art Lab session, go to: www.essemartstudio.com/fall-2021-programs Space is limited. visit our Instagram account to get a glimpse at our programming @essemartstudio or Email Sophia Moon ([email protected]) with any questions! Can’t wait to meet new artist friends!

Join the Bunker Hill Day Parade Committee

The Bunker Hill Day Parade Committee is looking for volunteers to help with the 2022 parade. If you are new to town, this is a great way to meet your neighbors and the people who make things happen in Charlestown! Want to join the committee? They’re looking for help with fundraising & planning. If you have any questions about the parade committee please contact Kathleen Wrenn Noonan 617-201-1673.

Friends of the Training Field Host Concert

Head over to the Training Field on Saturday September 18 for a concert of Irish music from Boston’s Erin Og. The family concert is free and is scheduled for 3-7PM. Rain date Saturday September 25 3-7PM/

September is Recovery Month

The Charlestown Coalition invites the neighborhood to celebrate recovery month all through with activities and events to raise awareness and to help those in need of help and hope in the community. For a full schedule of events contact Shannon Lundin 617-320-9058, or email [email protected]