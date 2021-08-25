Bob Cappucci Announced His Candidacy for Mayor

Bob Cappucci, a lifelong resident of East Boston, a retired Boston Police Officer, and a veteran of the US Navy Nuclear Submarine Service, is running for mayor as the

Law and Order candidate. He has experienced the hopes and struggles of many people in Boston: as a Boston police officer; as an elected member of the Boston School Committee; as a substitute teacher in the Boston Public Schools, and as a director of a community housing program in East Boston.

These experiences give Bob a clear and personal understanding of the issues facing Boston’s neighborhoods, including education, crime, addiction, domestic violence, and the small businesses that struggle. As mayor he will make sure all neighborhoods have much more input concerning any real estate development projects. Bob warned, “Each Boston neighborhood has its own unique identity. Oversized new construction is threatening to change them beyond recognition. I will give neighbors more of a say in the approval process that affects their lives.”

Bob is Pro-Life, Pro-Police, Pro-Veterans, Pro-Exam Schools. He will represent every person in every neighborhood, he will fully fund the Boston Police Department and he will always support our children, our seniors, and our special needs community.

Bob states, “I love America and I love Boston. Please vote for Bob Cappucci on September 14th, #7 on the ballot. Thank you. God Bless you and yours.”

Learn more at www.bobcappucciformayor.org. Contact Bob at [email protected]