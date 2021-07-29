Councilor Baker endorses Spillane for Boston City Council At-Large

Boston City Councilor Frank Baker (District 3) announced his endorsement of Jon Spillane for Boston City Council At-Large.

“As someone who has been acutely focused on delivering services to unhoused Bostonians and those dealing with substance use disorders, I am proud to endorse Jon Spillane for Boston City Council due to his experience creating affordable housing and leading budget and constituent service initiatives at the City Council,” Councilor Baker said. “Jon supports re-opening Long Island, utilizing the Shattuck Hospital, and building bridges with our state and federal government are crucial tools in our efforts to house our neighbors and deliver supportive services. Jon will be ready on day one to generate real solutions to the greatest issues facing our City at this critical moment.”

“I am honored to earn Councilor Baker’s endorsement,” Jon Spillane said. “Councilor Baker has been on the front-line of addressing Boston’s opioid crisis and related issues of homelessness and substance use disorders for decades, and I am ready to partner with him to ensure that the next City Council provides treatment and housing to all of our neighbors in need.”

With Councilor Baker’s endorsement, Jon Spillane becomes one of just two At-Large Boston City Council candidates to earn the support of more than one sitting City Councilor. Last week, Jon announced endorsements from Councilor Kenzie Bok, Representative Jay Livingstone, and Senator Joe Boncore.

In addition to the crowded Mayoral election, five of the Boston City Council’s thirteen members are not running for re-election, leaving three district council seats and two At-Large seats open. The next Council will not only play a major role in the COVID-19 recovery, but will also be in charge of re-drawing council district lines based on the 2020 census results.