BPDA to review interactive art exhibit in Shipyard Park

The Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) Board will meet on Thursday, July 15, for its regular meeting, and will discuss two pieces of potential activation for Shipyard Park.

The first and most exciting piece is an interactive art installation proposed by the Navy Yard Garden Association (NYGA) that is titled ‘Night Skies.’ The Association has had a great run with public art activation using the Big Dog exhibit and the ongoing Wind on Water kinetic sculpture exhibit. Now, they have raised money and got a grant from the Browne Fund to purchase a custom mesh light art installation.

“This custom piece is being manufactured in Germany and will come in four large sections (about 7’x15’) framed and ready to install,” read the memo. “BPDA will assist in installing it using their electrical contractor. It is anticipated that the art exhibit will be installed along the mezzanine roof of the two-story edifice within Shipyard Park…, where Anthem currently operates its popular beer garden (The Anchor).”

The anticipated term of the installation is through 2024 with two five-year extensions possible.

“The NYGA will have the responsibility to program the art installation to change seasonally or as appropriate,” read the memo. “BPDA will continue to help with any installation or technical issues not related to the programming of the art itself.”

There is no cost incurred to the BPDA, and it was recommended.

•GROOVY BABY

The BPDA will also consider a request from Groovy Baby to run music and movement classes in a 2,000 sq. ft. portion of the Park on Tuesday mornings for six weeks in the summer.

There would be no more than 10 families per session, which would last 45 minutes in the mornings, and the music would be at a reasonable volume. The dates of the classes would be July 20, July 27, Aug. 3, Aug. 10, and Aug. 17.

•DUVERGE TO LEAVE BPDA

Several IAG members on projects in Charlestown reported that long-time BPDA Project Manager Raul Duverge informed them that he will be leaving the BPDA soon for other employment.

There has been a drain lately of workers in the BPDA as City Hall transitions.

Duverge has potentially seen it all in Charlestown, having shepherded for several years the massive Bunker Hill Redevelopment project – coming in after it had started and gotten off to a very bad beginning under another project manager. He has overseen several other developments as well over the last seven or so years, including the Hood Park Master Plan.