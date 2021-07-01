Charlestown COVID Update Listed

For a second week in a row Charlestown’s weekly COVID-19 positive test rate has been zero percent according to the latest data released last Friday by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC).

According to the latest BPHC report, last week 286 residents were tested and zero percent were found to be positive–a 100 percent decrease from the 0.14 percent reported three weeks ago.

According to the weekly report, of the 15,948 Charlestown residents tested for the virus since the pandemic began 8.8 percent were found to be positive by last Friday. This was a 1.1 percentage decrease from the 8.9 percent reported by the BPHC two Fridays ago.

Citywide, the weekly positive test rate decreased. According to the BPHC 12,562 residents were tested and 0.6 percent were COVID positive–this was a 45 percent increase from the 1.1 percent positive test rate reported by the BPHC two weeks ago.

The BPHC data released last Friday showed Charlestown’s infection rate was 723.1 cases per 10,000 residents–up 0.07 percent from the 722.6 cases per 10,000 residents reported two weeks ago.

One additional Charlestown resident tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks and the number of positive cases increased to 1,404 overall since the start of the pandemic.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 0.08 percent last week and went from 70,951 cases to 71,008 confirmed cases in a week. One additional Boston resident died from the virus last week and there are now 1,392 total deaths in the city from COVID.